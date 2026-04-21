Fiesta events canceled, postponed due to severe weather concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather upended some Fiesta celebrations this week, including the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Monday.

Fiesta said the following changes were also made in Tuesday’s programming:

Recommended Videos

Eva’s Heroes announced it is postponing its popular “Ain’t Gonna Resta ’Til After Fiesta” dance. The event has been rescheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at the Espee Pavilion.

Disability SA confirmed it has canceled its Celebration Day event at the Fiesta Carnival. Organizers did not indicate plans for rescheduling but expressed appreciation for the community’s continued support.

On Monday, the City of San Antonio decided to cancel the River Parade and Fiesta De Los Reyes due to a flash flood warning.

“The City appreciates the cooperation of the Fiesta Commission, Consejos and Texas Cavaliers and understands the disappointment of our residents, but safety is a prime concern to avoid loss of life,” a news release stated.

According to Your KSAT Weather Authority, Monday’s rainfall resulted in five-day totals topping 5 inches in San Antonio.

Spotty light showers will continue Monday morning; however, any heavy rain will push east of the area. A flood threat remains for those from Gonzales to Hallettsville. Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon.

Click here for the latest forecast. This story will be updated if more canceled or postponed events are announced.

Fiesta More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read also: