CLEAR Alert issued for 64-year-old man last seen in Bandera, DPS says

Brett Walker was last seen on Monday in the 140 block of Oak Drive.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 64-year-old man last seen in Bandera.

Brett Walker was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday in the 140 block of Oak Drive, which is located near State Highway 173.

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Walker is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair with balding on the top and a shaved face.

According to DPS, Walker could be traveling in a maroon 2015 Volkswagen Passat with an Oklahoma license plate #CTN812.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771.

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