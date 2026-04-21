CLEAR Alert issued for 64-year-old man last seen in Bandera, DPS says
Brett Walker is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 64-year-old man last seen in Bandera.
Brett Walker was last seen around 1 p.m. on Monday in the 140 block of Oak Drive, which is located near State Highway 173.
Walker is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair with balding on the top and a shaved face.
According to DPS, Walker could be traveling in a maroon 2015 Volkswagen Passat with an Oklahoma license plate #CTN812.
Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771.
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