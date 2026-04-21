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Pedestrian struck by San Antonio Animal Care Services truck, Leon Valley police say

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A pedestrian was struck by a San Antonio Animal Care Services truck Monday evening, according to the Leon Valley Police Department.

The truck was turning northbound around 8:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Bandera Road when it struck a person who was crossing in a crosswalk. Police said the truck appeared to have a green light at the time of the crash.

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The male victim suffered head injuries, which Animal Care Services said were non-life-threatening, and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges or citations had been announced as of Monday evening.

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