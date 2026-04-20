Dobie Junior High band teacher killed in single-vehicle crash on I-10

SAN ANTONIO – A Dobie Junior High band teacher died over the weekend after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as Russell Barbee, 40. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

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Barbee is listed as a band teacher on the Dobie Junior High website. In a letter to parents on Sunday, Principal Windi Hughes shared news of Barbee’s death and said counselors will be available over the next two weeks to meet with students and staff individually and in small groups.

“This is a very difficult time for the family, our school, and the community and we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Hughes said.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a gray Ford Expedition in the 19100 block of I-10 West southbound.

San Antonio police said Barbee struck a roadway barrier on the right side of the highway, causing the vehicle to roll over before coming to a stop in the main lanes.

Barbee was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

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