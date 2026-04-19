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Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, police say

Crash happened early Sunday morning in the 19100 block of Interstate 10 West southbound

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported crash involving a gray Ford Expedition just before 3 a.m. in the 19100 block of I-10 West southbound.

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Police said the driver struck a roadway barrier on the right side of the highway, causing the vehicle to roll over before coming to a stop in the main lanes.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, SAPD said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

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