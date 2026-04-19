Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported crash involving a gray Ford Expedition just before 3 a.m. in the 19100 block of I-10 West southbound.

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Police said the driver struck a roadway barrier on the right side of the highway, causing the vehicle to roll over before coming to a stop in the main lanes.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, SAPD said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

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