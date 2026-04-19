I-10 closed both directions due to downed powerline in east Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Interstate 10 in east Bexar County is closed both directions due to a downed powerline, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the 13000 block I-10 will be shut down going west and east.

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CPS is on scene and is expected to take about an hour for repairs, the sheriff’s office said. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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