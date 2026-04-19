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Local News

I-10 closed both directions due to downed powerline in east Bexar County, BCSO says

CPS is on scene and is expected to take about an hour for repairs

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Interstate 10 in east Bexar County is closed both directions due to a downed powerline, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the 13000 block I-10 will be shut down going west and east.

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CPS is on scene and is expected to take about an hour for repairs, the sheriff’s office said. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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