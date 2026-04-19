I-10 closed both directions due to downed powerline in east Bexar County, BCSO says CPS is on scene and is expected to take about an hour for repairs Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Interstate 10 in east Bexar County is closed both directions due to a downed powerline, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the 13000 block I-10 will be shut down going west and east.
CPS is on scene and is expected to take about an hour for repairs, the sheriff’s office said. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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