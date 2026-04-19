16-year-old injured after shooting on East Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Rivertree.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found the teen inside her bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were told a 39-year-old man’s gun was discharged and struck the teen, SAPD said.

The man fled the scene before police arrival, SAPD said.

The teen was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

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