Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center

Comedian performs Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of his 2022 Back on Tour road trip.

Emily Schmalstieg

Gabriel Iglesias returns to San Antonio for his 2022 Back on Tour trek. (Matt Winkelmeyer, 2019 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey.

Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway.

The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July 2021, he had a 27-show schedule at the Tobin Center. But his time in the Lone Star State was cut short when he contracted COVID-19 and was forced to cancel the remainder of his shows.

Iglesias has gone on to make history this year by becoming the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium. The show covering that event will air as a Netflix special later this year.

AT&T Center presale tickets for Iglesias 2022 Back on Tour trek will be available Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. General tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m.

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

