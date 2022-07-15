Restaurant that sells over-the-top desserts and 24K Gold Burger for $150 opens in downtown San Antonio

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter.

SAN ANTONIO – The River Walk has gained a new eatery called Sugar Factory, which serves over-the-top desserts and dishes like the 24K Gold Burger for $150. (Yes, it’s a burger that’s covered in edible gold.)

Sugar Factory American Brasserie said it opened its newest restaurant at the Shops at Rivercenter, marking its second Texas location.

The restaurant is known for its extravagant treats like rainbow sliders and fried macaroni cheese pops, and “Insane Milkshakes” including ones called Tie Dye and Princess Make A Wish.

The restaurant’s King Kong Sundae includes 20 scoops of ice cream topped with a doughnut, a vanilla cupcake, gummy bears, waffle cones and candy necklaces. That’ll cost you $99, but it serves 12 people.

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory also sells tamer items, too, like burgers, pastas, steaks, soups and salads, sandwiches and waffles.

The most embellished item on the menu, the 24K Gold Burger, also includes gold-dusted fries and a 24K Gold Milkshake that’s served in an edible cup that’s also gold.

Ad

The restaurant said the concept is to “give guests an interactive experience filled with memorable moments.”

“For over a decade, Sugar Factory has delighted guests of all ages with our internationally recognized fun, high energy brand delivering memorable experiences in a family-friendly atmosphere,” partner Larry Rudolph said in a news release. “We are excited to introduce San Antonio and its approximately 34 million annual visitors to our signature desserts, savory dishes, beautiful photo op walls, and friendly staff.”

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday. For more information, click here.

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory has opened a location at the Shops at Rivercenter. (Sugar Factory)