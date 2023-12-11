Comedian Kountry Wayne making stop in San Antonio in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne is making a stop in San Antonio in 2024.

Wayne is scheduled to perform at the Aztec Theatre on May 5 as part of his 29-city “The King of Hearts” Tour.

Tickets are available starting on Monday, Dec. 11, with artist presale. General on sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Ticketmaster.com.

According to a news release, Wayne has established himself as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country.

“The King of Hearts” tour follows the success of his highly-praised Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer,” which premiered at No. 1 on Netflix’s most-watched list.

Wayne released his debut book, “Help Is On The Way,” earlier this year.