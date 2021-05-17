Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to San Antonio

Comedian Jo Koy poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on March 2, 2021, to promote his book Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – The comedy scene in San Antonio is getting another big act this fall.

Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his “Just Kidding World Tour” to the AT&T Center on Nov. 20.

Koy originally kicked off his tour in 2020 with sold-out shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco and The Forum in Los Angeles.

A press release from tour officials notes that Koy is breaking records for ticket sales at “some of the most prestigious venues around the world, including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City).”

Koy has had several stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, including “In His Element” that is currently streaming.

The comedian was previously featured in more than 140 episodes of the show “Chelsea Lately” as a regular roundtable guest and currently has a weekly podcast called “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

