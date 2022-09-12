Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world.

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour.

Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”

The stand-up comic also has a fourth Netflix special “Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” which will start streaming on Tuesday. It’s a follow-up to his 2019 special “Comin’ In Hot.”

He can also be seen in the recent film “Easter Sunday” — a comedy based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.

Koy is currently performing on his Funny Is Funny World Tour but will kick off the Jo Koy World Tour in 2023.

