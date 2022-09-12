Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour.
Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
The stand-up comic also has a fourth Netflix special “Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” which will start streaming on Tuesday. It’s a follow-up to his 2019 special “Comin’ In Hot.”
He can also be seen in the recent film “Easter Sunday” — a comedy based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.
Koy is currently performing on his Funny Is Funny World Tour but will kick off the Jo Koy World Tour in 2023.