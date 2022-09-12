95º

LIVE

Local News

Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

Stand-up comedian will perform at AT&T Center in January

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, AT&T Center, Things To Do, Entertainment
Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. (AT&T Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour.

Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”

The stand-up comic also has a fourth Netflix special “Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” which will start streaming on Tuesday. It’s a follow-up to his 2019 special “Comin’ In Hot.”

He can also be seen in the recent film “Easter Sunday” — a comedy based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.

Koy is currently performing on his Funny Is Funny World Tour but will kick off the Jo Koy World Tour in 2023.

More Things To Do headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email