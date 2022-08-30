16-acre immersive light installation debuting soon at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Bruce Munro’s Field of Light will debut on September 9, 2022, at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin will soon be illuminated with thousands of dazzling lights, but it’s not for the holidays.

An immersive art installation called the Field of Light is set to open at the center on Sept. 9.

It includes 16 acres of 28,000 stemmed spheres that are subtly lit by solar-powered fiber optics, according to a news release. They will be spread across the Arboretum at the Wildflower Center, located at 5919 La Crosse Ave.

Bruce Munro’s Field of Light will debut on September 9, 2022, at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (Copyright © 2022 Bruce Munro. All rights reserved.)

The purpose of British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light is to showcase art, technology and nature in one place.

“Austin is such a unique destination that embodies many of the core values of this installation. My hope is that the Field of Light installation will inspire visitors to contemplate a kinder and more connected world,” Munro said in the release. “The Wildflower Center is the ideal venue for this exhibition simply because it brings people, art and nature together.”

Lee Clippard, executive director of the Wildflower Center, called Field of Light a “world-renowned exhibition.”

The installation will be in place through December.

Tickets are already on sale and cost $20 for children ages 4-10, $45 for general admission and $80 for VIP. Buyers can already reserve their entry on evenings from Thursday through Sunday.

The release states that a portion of the proceeds goes back to the Wildlife Center.

