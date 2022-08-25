Pearl to open 1100 Springs Plaza by October

New pedestrian space to open at the Pearl.

SAN ANTONIO – Formerly a parking lot, Pearl’s 1100 Springs Plaza will offer a space for visitors to relax, socialize, and enjoy a meal.

The plaza, located in front of the Full Goods Building, is set to open by October. The space celebrates Pearl’s and San Antonio’s history and connection to water.

The name, “1100 Springs Plaza,” alludes to the water system that forms the rivers in the Texas Hill Country.

The water structure is the “source of artesian wells on the Pearl property that historically served as the water source for the Pearl brewery,” according to Pearl Account Coordinator Viviana Garcia.

New space to open at the Pearl this October. (Don B. McDonald)

The water configuration, crafted from recycled materials, comprises two rectangular pools that will hold freshwater, an aquatic basin, and a treated lower water basin to be lit up in the evenings.

According to the release, the basins will be filled with recirculated water drawing from 236 feet of water channels.

Ad

Native aquatic plants will grow inside the freshwater basin, and native Texas plants will surround the plaza.

New pedestrian space to open at the Pearl this October. (Don B. McDonald)

“With Pearl’s continued focus on the creation of additional pedestrian space, we’re excited to share news of 1100 Springs Plaza,” said Pearl CEO Mesha.

“The plaza will be a wonderful entry point for our two new restaurant concepts, Ladino and Full Goods Diner, and continue to expand upon Pearl as an important gathering place for San Antonio.”