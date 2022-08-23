Luminaria gets new downtown location this year for fall art, musical festival

SAN ANTONIO – Luminaria, “the largest free outdoor arts festival in South Texas,” is getting a new venue in downtown San Antonio this fall.

The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 in areas surrounding The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park — moving away from Hemisfair, where it took place last year.

The free festival, which includes artwork, music and film from dozens of artists, will be along Jefferson Street from Auditorium Circle to Pecan Street, organizers announced Tuesday.

“Luminaria has a history of exploring different areas of downtown San Antonio. With the exciting developments and construction happening at Hemisfair this year, we found it a good time to return to the Tobin/Travis footprint and activate the area that is surrounded by new arts destinations,” Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a news release. “As the largest free outdoor arts festival in South Texas, we will celebrate the arts along with our community partners and hundreds of local artists.”

The festival will include film, music, theater, dance, fine art, sculptures, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performances and multi-media installations.

More than 200 artists, including Flaco Jimenez, participated in last year’s event.

“San Antonio is a city that is bursting with arts and culture year-round,” said Krystal Jones, the executive director of the city’s Department of Arts & Culture. “Luminaria provides a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to experience what makes San Antonio a top arts and culture city and to be inspired by the talented artists that call San Antonio home - all in one night. With this year’s footprint, guests will not only be able to explore the contemporary art installations and performances created just for the festival, but they will also be able to enjoy downtown San Antonio’s many built-in cultural assets.”

Artists for the 2022 event will be announced at a later time.

