Artpace’s Chalk it Up 2022 returning to downtown San Antonio this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Artpace’s Chalk It Up is returning to downtown San Antonio for its 18th year.

Organizers said this year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 8 on Houston Street, between North Presa and North Flores Streets.

Chalk It Up, which is free, consists of chalk art from local artists, school teams, community teams and the public directly on the street.

“Artpace Chalk It Up has engaged and delighted thousands of participants for the past 18 years, and after two years popping up around San Antonio, we are headed back downtown,” organizers said in an email.

This year’s theme is “The San Antonio River,” and 20 featured artists will create original designs consistent with the theme.

School and community teams can also register to create murals representative of the theme.

Registration is free for each group. They will receive two 24-count washable sidewalk chalk sets, two 24-count soft pastels sets, and a dedicated 5-foot by 8-foot street canvas.

Teams can also participate in Chalk It Up remotely. In that case, team leaders will submit up to three images of their process and finished mural.

Winning teams will receive gift cards ranging from $125 to $250.

For more information on signing up as a team, click here.

