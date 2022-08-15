Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year

SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall.

The fifth annual festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by tethered balloon rides and a performance from the Spazmatics.

On Saturday, hot air balloons will launch at 8 a.m., if the weather permits.

The event will close at 9 a.m. but reopen at 2 p.m. with tethered balloon rides, a market, food trucks, live music, acrobats, skydivers and other attractions.

The last event, the balloon glow, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, balloons will launch at 8 a.m., if the weather allows. The event ends with two services at the River City Community Church, one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 11:30 a.m.

Because the festival is dependent on the weather, tickets will only be sold at the gate on the day of the event.

Admission is $10 for people 12 years and older, $5 for children 3-11 years old, and free for children 2 years and under.

Parking is included in the ticket price.

