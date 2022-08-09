Festival to celebrate nature, music and art at Confluence Park this fall

SAN ANTONIO – A music and art festival is coming to San Antonio Mission Reach this fall.

The San Antonio River Authority said “Creative Confluence: A Spirited Festival of Nature, Music, and Art” is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1 at Confluence Park.

The event will be free and open to the public.

“All ages and abilities are encouraged to experience the inspiration of nature intertwined with music, poetry, dance, drumming, yoga, and hands-on art activities, situated in the midst of the natural wonderland of the San Antonio River at Confluence Park,” a news release from SARA states.

Some of the activities include making art and music, weaving, practicing yoga and storytelling. Here’s the full list released Tuesday by SARA:

Hands-on art activities from 4-7 p.m.: Chalking River Critters with Live to Inspire (Tam Corbette) Printing the Sun and Moon with Pláticas de Santa Sophia (Rev Anna Gordy) Honoring Memory (Mini Altars) with Celebration Circle Pausing for Prayer Flags with University Presbyterian Church Prayer Flag Ministry (Mary Lance) Making Giant Bubbles Discovering Animal Adaptations with LearnNATURE (Tom Kinsey) Spreading Kindness Rocks with Small Business SA (Ann Horst) Weaving Ojo de Dios with David Caris and Friends Live Screen Printing with Crooked Art Printing Bring your own T-shirt or Canvas Bag, $30 Event T-shirt, $15

Sounds & Sights of Nature Stage: 4-4:15 p.m.: Opening Drum Circle 4:15-4:30 p.m.: Native American Flute with Stephen Padilla 4:30-4:45 p.m.: Yoga Animal Poses 4:45-5 p.m.: Family Entertainment with The Astonishing Mr. Pitts 5-5:15 p.m.: Storytelling with Mobi Warren 5:15-6 p.m.: Jazz Poets - Words and Music 6-6:15 p.m.: Storytelling with Mary Anne Blue 6:15-7 p.m. Music for Dancing with Rudi Harst + The Circle Band



SARA, the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture, and Celebration Circle are sponsoring the event.

Parking is limited at the park and along the streets near Confluence Park. Additional parking is available at Concepcion Park, located at 500 Theo Pkwy, but it is a short walk on the river.

Ad

Confluence Park is located at 310 W. Mitchell St.