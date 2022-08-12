You can now practice yoga within the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Yoga fans now have the opportunity to flow under “The Starry Night” when classes open at the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit later this month.

Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga classes will take place within the multi-sensory and animated exhibit, which opened in June at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio, east of downtown.

Yoga classes will be held on weekends, starting Aug. 20 and ending Sept. 25. The 35-minute flow classes will be open to people of all fitness levels and will be taught by a certified yoga instructor, according to a news release.

“Each workout is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from Van Gogh’s vast catalog of masterpieces,” the release states.

Tickets for each class are $59.99 per person and it includes admission to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Adult tickets for the exhibit alone start at $39.99.

Ad

Attendees should arrive dressed for class and bring their own mats.

Classes are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 20: 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27: 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28: 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3: 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4: 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: 9:30 a.m.

To reserve a spot, click here.

The exhibit will run until Sept. 25.

Read also: