Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio finally opens

SAN ANTONIO – The immersive Van Gogh exhibition has finally opened in San Antonio.

Originally slated for November 2021, the opening date has been pushed back several times.

Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio at 221 Burleson in Dignowity Hill, just east of downtown, is hosting the exhibit.

“Immersive Van Gogh is a truly spectacular exhibition featuring one of the world’s most important and influential artists,” said Corey Ross, producer at Lighthouse Immersive. “San Antonio’s support of the arts is very strong, so we’re expecting the Alamo City to fully embrace the unique way we’re presenting the post-impressionist master.”

“The new Lighthouse ArtSpace transformed the former industrial space into Lighthouse Immersive’s latest gallery space at more than 500,000 cubic-feet of space,” according to a press release.

Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed and flexible ticket options available.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 5.

Ticket holders who purchased tickets for the original dates and are looking for a refund can email ticketing@goghsanantonio.com.

