Got tickets for Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio? Organizers say an update is coming soon

SAN ANTONIO – People who purchased tickets to the immersive Van Gogh exhibition in San Antonio who have been waiting for months to hear from the organization will have to wait a little longer.

KSAT has received emails from ticketholders who are looking for answers as to whether the traveling art exhibit is still planning to make a stop in Alamo City.

We have reached out numerous times over the last month and finally heard back from organizers who said they “will have an announcement next week with further details about Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio.”

The opportunity to walk through the artwork of famed artist Vincent van Gogh was supposed to take place in November 2021 in San Antonio but dates were pushed to February 24, 2022, due to venue-related issues.

“I’m not in a position to say anything more at the moment,” said Nick Harkin, one of the media contacts for Van Gogh San Antonio.

“I understand how frustrating this must be for you. Please know that we are working hard to welcome you to our amazing exhibit, and make it an unforgettable experience. We want to make this date-change process as easy and hassle-free as possible for you,” Corey Ross, the producer of Immersive Van Gogh San Antonio, previously told ticket holders via email.

Ticket holders have the option to switch their tickets to one of the other Texas exhibits if they can’t make the February dates and anyone looking for a refund can email ticketing@goghsanantonio.com.

“It’s a wonderful exhibit and I am confident San Antonio audiences will love as much as they have in all of our other cities,” said Harkin.

