San Antonio Zoo to host 37th Annual Zoo Run

Run While Securing a Future for Wildlife During San Antonio Zoo’s37th Annual Zoo Run Relay.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will host its 37th Annual Zoo Run Relay in September.

The fundraising event, presented by H-E-B, includes a 4-mile or 8-mile trail for adults on Friday, September 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. and a run for kids on Saturday, September 10, from 8 to 10 a.m.

“Run wild with us at the best Zoo in Texas,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “Zoo Run is a great way for friends and family to get outside and connect with nature and learn how San Antonio Zoo combines conservation, animal care, education, and fun in securing a future for wildlife.”

Run While Securing a Future for Wildlife During San Antonio Zoo’s 37th Annual Zoo Run. (San Antonio Zoo)

The adult’s run includes:

A race t-shirt

A drawstring bag

Two drink tickets

A runner’s bib

One standard adult admission ticket to the zoo

Access to the after-party event in Runner’s Village

Run While Securing a Future for Wildlife During San Antonio Zoo’s 37th Annual Zoo Run. (San Antonio Zoo)

The kid’s run includes:

A race t-shirt

A drawstring bag

A runner’s bib

Two standard admission tickets to the zoo

If you’re unable to join the run in person, you can still support the San Antonio Zoo by registering for the run’s virtual option.