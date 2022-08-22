SeaWorld San Antonio is seeking scare actors for upcoming spooky season

Do you have what it takes to be a spooky actor? SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting virtual and in-person auditions.

SAN ANTONIO – Practice your screams, startle scare techniques, creepy character movements and sinister laughs — SeaWorld San Antonio is on the prowl for ghouls and goblins to perform at the annual Howl-O-Scream event.

Starting pay is $15 an hour and performers must be at least 16 years old.

Footage from previous Howl-O-Scream actors can be seen in the video player above if you want an idea of what you might be doing on the job.

SeaWorld San Antonio job perks include free admission to the park and discounted tickets for family and friends.

The 250-acre park is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive, near Highway 151 and West Military Drive.

