Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Texas Renaissance Festival looking to hire 400 people

TODD MISSION, Texas – Huzzah! Thy Texas Renaissance Festival will return this fall but first — festival organizers need lords and ladies to help run the show.

The festival will be hiring for more than 400 positions for the upcoming season.

“Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates for 8 weekends, starting on October 8 through November 27,” said Carl Foy, Marketing Director for Texas Renaissance Festival. “Hundreds of small businesses open their doors during the festival. All of them are looking for staff members in retail, merchandising, food service, ride operators, and more.”

An in-person job fair will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Sept 10 at the festival grounds, located at 21778 FM 1774 in Todd Mission — in Grimes County, northwest of Houston.

Vendors and merchants will be on-site to meet prospective employees. Photo ID and social security cards are required for applicants.

There is also a virtual job fair with some positions available. Names of vendors and how to apply for the virtual job fair can be found on TexRenFest.com/jobs.

Anyone looking to work at the festival must be at least 16 years old. Applicants must be available to work all eight consecutive weekends.

“It’s great for students or people who need a little extra income. Come prepared to meet people from all over and all walks of life. The memories and friends you’ll make you will take with you for the rest of your life,” said Foy.