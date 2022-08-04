Looking for a job? This program can help

Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. In partnership with Ready to Work.

Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success.

Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.

The Ready to Work Approved Training Catalog offers lists over 95000 approved courses that are aligned with San Antonio employers’ needs. Over 50 local universities, schools and training providers are offering approved courses, and over 200 employers are waiting on the other side to hire participants.

San Antonio voters invested in Ready to Work by approving a 1/8-cent sales tax through 2025. This funding provides for:

Personal coaching to understand your skills, education, life challenges and desires.

Career and education planning to map out your future.

Enrollment assistance to align your education with targeted occupations in high-demand, well-paid careers.

Free tuition for: Industry-recognized certifications. Associate’s degrees. Bachelor’s degrees.

Support services to overcome financial, social, and emotional challenges.

Emergency financial assistance to assist with program completion and job placement.

Job placement and retention services, such as, resume building, interviewing preparation, time management and soft skills.

Personal Ready to Work career coaches will help participants navigate with every step of the process, from understanding each specific situation, coaching them through career and education planning, enrolling and even paying for classes, Ramsey said.

In essence, Ready to Work empowers you to change your future by making education attainable.

To be eligible for Ready to Work you must be:

Permitted to work in the United States.

Resident of San Antonio.

Not currently enrolled in college courses or training.

Willing to take assessments related to workforce readiness.

Your household income may not exceed 250% of federal poverty guidelines, which are periodically updated.

Currently, household income may not exceed $34,000 for an individual and $69,000 for a family of four.

Those interested in applying can call 3-1-1 and ask for Ready to Work, or visit readytoworksa.com. In-person inquiries and applications for Ready to Work are also accepted at Alamo Colleges District, Project Quest, Restore Education, and Workforce Solutions Alamo.