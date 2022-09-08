San Antonio Botanical Garden announces VIP night for upcoming Lightscape installation

SAN ANTONIO – The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this November.

Lightscape will run from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023 and officials with the garden announced a special VIP night set for Nov. 19.

Tickets are $150 for adults, $125 for members and $75 for children 18 and younger.

VIP tickets include access to the San Antonio Botanical Garden and admission to Lightscape from 6-8:30 p.m.

Complimentary food and beverages will also be available.

Lightscape at San Antonio Botanical Garden. (KSAT 12)

On-site parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rideshare is encouraged.

The offsite location for parking is the University of the Incarnate Word Founders Hall parking lots and garage. Shuttles are expected to arrive every 10-15 minutes.

Ad

Officials with the Botanical Garden said the popular towering cathedral arch tunnel with 100,000 lights will return, along with reimagined installations.

“In its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes stunning new installations in addition to well-loved favorites set to seasonal music along a 1-mile path that winds through the Garden,” according to the website.

There will be a fire garden and a “more spectacular” display of bluebonnets, which is an installation unique to Texas.

More than 80% of this year’s trail will feature installations that haven’t been seen in San Antonio, officials said.

Tickets for the remaining dates are already on sale.

lightscape

More things to do around San Antonio: