San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns Sept. 24

The event is open to those 21 and up

Emily Ramirez

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns this month, rounding up the best in everything doughy, crème-filled, crispy, and sugar-coated for locals to enjoy.

The event will feature breakfast dishes from the Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, and Sari Sari Supper Club with a side of brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will be held at the Smoke BBQ + Skybar on Saturday, September 24, according to their website.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for VIPs. Tickets can also be purchased at the front door for general admission for $85 and $150 for VIPs.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

