San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns Sept. 24

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Brunch Festival returns this month, rounding up the best in everything doughy, crème-filled, crispy, and sugar-coated for locals to enjoy.

The event will feature breakfast dishes from the Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, and Sari Sari Supper Club with a side of brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will be held at the Smoke BBQ + Skybar on Saturday, September 24, according to their website.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for VIPs. Tickets can also be purchased at the front door for general admission for $85 and $150 for VIPs.