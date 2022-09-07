LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall.

Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Texas Pumpkin Festival will not take place Mondays, with the exception of Columbus Day on Oct. 10.

This Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds, officials said.

There will also be a variety of games and rides for families to enjoy, including face painting, a super slide, kiddie trains, a pumpkin spinner, a Ferris wheel, a pirate ship, a hay maze and more.

A stage dedicated to magic shows will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in addition to selfie stations with old tractors that will be available daily.

Food trucks will be serving up barbecue, Caribbean cuisine, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and other Texas treats.

Admission is $5 Tuesday through Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase starting at $2 each. Prices increase for larger pumpkins — up to $1 per pound, according to a press release.