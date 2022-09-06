Party in historic, haunted mansion at San Antonio Paranormal Fest

On Friday, Saturday, September 17, 2022, Curious Twins Paranormal, San Antonio’s only family-owned historic paranormal investigative tour company, will present their annual San Antonio Paranormal Fest at the Historic & Haunted Victoria’s Black Swan Inn.

SAN ANTONIO – Rich with history, and potentially paranormal sightings, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will once again play host to San Antonio’s Paranormal Fest.

Festival attendees will be given tours of the historic home which was built in 1867 on the site of the 1842 Battle of Salado.

Spooky-themed artists, artisan vendors, psychics, mediums, palm readers, local paranormal investigator teams and other paranormal professionals will be on hand.

Featured lecturers include Andrea Perron who lived and experienced the haunt featured in the 2013 movie “The Conjuring,” according to a press release.

“Chris Moon and Denise (Dee) Garcia, will be sharing their expertise on the Ghost Box, and will even be doing a gallery reading for audience members, bringing forth messages and voices of family and friends that have passed,” officials said.

Curious Twins Paranormal Presents San Antonio Paranormal Fest (Curious Twins Paranormal)

Demonology experts Carl L. Johnson and James Annitto will also be in attendance, along with paranormal investigator Sydney Reyes, psychic and medium Emily Valdez, Ghoul Gals Paranormal team and two Tejana paranormal podcast hosts from East Austin.

Ad

San Antonio Paranormal Fest will take place from 4-11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Victoria’s Black Swann Inn, located at 1006 Holbrook Road, near Rittiman Road and Loop 410.

Victoria’s Black Swan Inn typically hosts weddings and other social events throughout the year and famous musicians like George Strait, Jerry Jeff Walker and Flaco Jimenez have all performed at the inn.

Tickets for the festival are $40 for general admission and $10 for children ages 2-16. Tickets have previously sold out for the festival in past years.

Want to know more about Victoria’s Black Swan Inn? Read the full history of the site here.

Related: