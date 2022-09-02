DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – What’s a pumpkin’s favorite genre? Pulp fiction.

Celebrate the start of fall at the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival.

The festival takes place from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, which is a Texas State Historical Landmark.

Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (Madison Snelling)

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed on Tuesdays.

There will be more than 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions.

Some of the fun things to do include:

Barrel Rides ($5)

Bouncy Bull Riding

Corn Hole

Face Painting ($5+)

Fumble Football

Giant Jenga

Horseshoes

Kids Axe Throwing

Lil’ Monster Maze

Littles Pickin’ Patch

Mount Haymore

Parakeet Encounter ($3)

Pony Rides ($6)

There will also be multiple food and beverage vendors on site for eats and treats.

Each of the six weekends will feature unique events like ancient Aztec dancing and celebrations of the American Indian Powwow on weekend three and world-renowned pumpkin sculptor Deane Arnold on weekend five.

Admission to the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is $10 per person on weekends and $5 on weekdays. Children ages three and younger are free, as well as seniors ages 65 and up. Advance tickets can be purchased online.

Ad

First responders, medical personnel and their immediate families are free on Wednesdays. Military members, veterans and their immediate families get free entry on Thursdays. Educators and their immediate families get free access on Fridays.

Parking for the festival is free.

Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead is located at 419 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs, a roughly 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

Related: