Festivals, fairs and other things to do in the San Antonio area this September

September is one of my favorite months because it’s the start of fall, which kicks off the holiday season.

Technically fall doesn’t officially start until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 but pumpkin-flavored goodies have already hit the shelves and the ever-coveted pumpkin spice latte is back at Starbucks.

Here’s to hoping the fall is cooler than this scorching summer has been and that it brings a little rain (or a lot).

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in September:

Labor Day River Walk Artisan Show - Experience the beauty of the San Antonio - Experience the beauty of the San Antonio River Walk at the Artisan Show taking place from Sept. 2-5. Hours vary by day but this event is free to attend. Shop from more than 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork, and more.

Bier Fest - SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back Bier Fest with more than 75 different brews for patrons to enjoy. The festival kicked off in August and will also take place from Sept. 2-5 and from Sept. 9-11. - SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back Bier Fest with more than 75 different brews for patrons to enjoy. The festival kicked off in August and will also take place from Sept. 2-5 and from Sept. 9-11. Bier Sampler Packages will be available for purchase at festival locations throughout the park for this Oktoberfest-inspired event.

Ford Parade of Lights - Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk from Sept. 2-4 and on Sept. 11. The lanterns will launch, weather permitting, from the International Center at 203 S. St. Mary’s Street at 8 p.m. and are expected to complete their trip by 10 p.m. each night. This - Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk from Sept. 2-4 and on Sept. 11. The lanterns will launch, weather permitting, from the International Center at 203 S. St. Mary’s Street at 8 p.m. and are expected to complete their trip by 10 p.m. each night. This event series is free and family-friendly.

Kendall County Fair - The 116th annual The 116th annual Kendall County Fair will take place Sept. 3-5 at 1307 River Road in Boerne. There will be a parade on the morning of Sept. 3 and a nightly apple pie contest. There will also be a livestock show, carnival, queen’s pageant and tons of family-friendly activities.

Texas Reptile Expo - Exotic animal vendors will be on hand at the Texas Reptile Expo Sept. 3 and 4. Guests will be able to interact with reptiles that slither, swim and crawl. - Exotic animal vendors will be on hand at the Texas Reptile Expo Sept. 3 and 4. Guests will be able to interact with reptiles that slither, swim and crawl. Tickets are $10 each for everyone age 10 and up. Children younger than 10 will be $5. Waivers are required.

Ryan Bingham - Ryan Bingham, one of the stars of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater on Sept. 3 and 4. - Ryan Bingham, one of the stars of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater on Sept. 3 and 4. Tickets are still available for the Sunday performance and start at $45 for general admission.

DoSeum Free Family Night - The first Monday of every month is - The first Monday of every month is Free Family Night at the DoSeum. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and only a limited number of reservations are available. A link for ticket reservations will be posted on this page at 8 a.m. on Sept. 5, for the event happening later that evening.

Zoo Run Relay - The San Antonio Zoo will host its - The San Antonio Zoo will host its 37th Annual Zoo Run Relay on Sept. 9 and 10. “Zoo Run is a great way for friends and family to get outside and connect with nature and learn how San Antonio Zoo combines conservation, animal care, education, and fun in securing a future for wildlife,” said SA Zoo president Tim Morrow.

Fright Fest - Six Flags Fright Fest kicks off on Sept. 10. There are thrills by day for the kids and frights by night for the older crowd.

Fizz Fest - The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host its first-ever - The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host its first-ever Fizz Fest this fall. The “one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things Fizz’d and bubbly” will take place Sept. 10. There will be fizzy beverages, enticing photo opportunities and live music. General Admission tickets are $35.

Howl-O-Scream - This - This SeaWorld San Antonio tradition kicks off Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 30. The peaceful park will be overrun by creepy creatures and will feature scare zones and haunted houses.

13th Floor - The popular San Antonio haunted house 13th Floor is back for the 2022 season. - The popular San Antonio haunted house 13th Floor is back for the 2022 season. 13th Floor will be open on select nights starting Sept. 17.

Comal County Fair - Taking place from Sept. 21-25, the - Taking place from Sept. 21-25, the Comal County Fair in New Braunfels will offer free admission on select days. There will be a battle of the bands, barbecue cook-off, washer pitchin’ tournament, mutton bustin’ and more.

Jazz’SAlive Festival - Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual - Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun start the night before with something new to the festival this year — a free kickoff party open to the public.

Tostada-Flautas Fest - This - This foodie event will be a family-friendly affair and will feature vendors selling various food items. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 24. Attendance is free!

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival - Head to the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 for the - Head to the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival. There are over 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions for families to enjoy. Admission is $5 on weekdays and $10 on the weekend.

Parktoberfest - Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at - Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Koehler Pavilion. The festival honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.

Centro de Artes Gallery - Work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo will be on display at the - Work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo will be on display at the Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio during the month of September. The exhibits, which will be up for the remainder of the year, are free and open to the public.

Spirit Halloween - Spirit Halloween stores are already open for the spooky season. Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, according to the company’s website, and it sells everything from costumes to decorations.

Ad

Do you know of some awesome upcoming events that people might want to know about? Send your ideas my way at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist