Fall may not officially start for another month, but pumpkin season starts at Starbucks on Tuesday.

The festive fall beverage menu includes the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, returning for its 19th year, and the pumpkin cream cold brew.

Fall items from Starbucks. (Chelsea Kyle)

The Apple Crisp Macchiato, which debuted last year, returns as well but with a slight twist. The beverage will now be crafted using oat milk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso as the standard recipe.

“Crafting the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato with Starbucks Blonde Espresso gives the beverage a soft and smooth foundation that ties all the flavors together,” said Starbucks beverage developer Harvey Rojas Mora. “The oat milk adds a creaminess and brings forward the oat flavors of a traditional apple crisp topping.”

The pumpkin spice latte and the apple crisp macchiato are available hot or iced.

Fall items from Starbucks. (Starbucks)

Returning fall bakery items include the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the pumpkin scone. The pumpkin loaf is available year-round.

Fall favorites return to Starbucks. (Starbucks)

Customers can also enjoy the new Owl Cake Pop, which combines vanilla cake and buttercream, drenched in purple chocolate icing.

The Starbucks owl cake pop. (Starbucks)

In another fall addition, Starbucks will use new designs on its whole bean coffee packages, the first revamp in 10 years. The new package design was inspired by the stories associated with each blend.

According to a news release, the new designs tell a unique story about the coffee’s origin and flavor profile.

Fall FY22 Promo for the PPK Now Brewing. (Starbucks)

