Burger Boy’s sixth location to open Wednesday in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – Burger Boy is opening its sixth location on Wednesday.

The new location in Live Oak at Pat Booker Road between Loop 1604 and Interstate 35will be Burger Boy’s first restaurant outside the San Antonio city limits, according to a news release.

Upon opening, Burger Boy will offer $100 gift cards to the first five customers in the drive-thru and dine-in with other gift cards and swag to the next 50 customers.

“We know this restaurant will be a fan favorite, not only because we stay local and true to our original ingredients, but because we’re serving customers that are looking for a hot, old-fashioned Burger Boy close to home.” co-owner Bryce Pohlmeier said.

Burger Boy is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.