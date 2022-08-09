39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party

SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival.

The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun start the night before with something new to the festival this year — a free kickoff party open to the public from 5-9 p.m. at Weston Common, located at the corner of Pecan Street and Soledad Street. Afro-Colombian Funk group, Superfónicos and beloved Latin jazz artist, Jose Amador & TERRA NOVA, will be performing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

During the festival, there will be several stages at Travis Park, where an outstanding lineup of jazz talent, including NYC-based joyful jazz collective, Sammy Miller & The Congregation; Grammy-nominated Latin jazz outfit, The Pedrito Martinez Group; NPR Tiny Desk and Austin City Limits veterans, Tomar & The FCs; and the newest project led by Grammy-nominated drummer, composer, and arranger, Gerry Gibbs & The Thrasher People, will be performing. Other musical acts include multi Latin-Grammy Award Winner, Joe Posada; the newly founded, Heritage Big Band led by BillyRay Sheppard; trumpeter, educator, Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz and blues artist, Adrian Ruiz and his quintet, along with the United States Air Force Band of the West Dimensions In Blue ensemble.

For the second consecutive year, there will also be plenty of music to enjoy at the Legacy Park Stage, located three blocks west of Travis Park. Friday evening performances include the Anthony Thomas Quartet; prohibition-era jazz outfit, Trad Police; and Joshua Alderete & The Fellowship. On Saturday, you can expect the sounds of Xenobia, the Jerry Espinoza Quartet, The Foreign Arm, Dan Carrillo & The Common Good, and Mr. Pidge.

General admission is free for all ages and open to the public. No outside food or beverage is allowed.

Tickets are available for premium seating and VIP areas.

Jazz’SAlive offers a limited number of premium Patron Seats at the main stage for those who want to upgrade their viewing experience and leave the lawn chairs at home. Patron Seats are sold as single-day tickets. Fans who wish to have a Patron Seat on both Friday and Saturday will need to purchase a ticket for each day. Each ticket includes one priority seat at the main stage in Travis Park with access to a cash bar and cocktail service.

The 2022 Jazz’SAlive VIP Package, sold as a table for eight, or as individual table seats, includes complimentary beverages and bites featuring a curated menu by Executive Chef Mike Collins of Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails, for Friday and Saturday evenings. Along with the private table seating and delectable culinary experience, VIP guests will enjoy front and center VIP open seating, and access to air-conditioned restrooms. The VIP Experience is open to guests 21 years of age or older.

On Saturday night, you will find the St. Anthony Hotel’s Rooftop Terrace alive with jazz as they host the Roarin’ 20s Old Fashioned Swing Party, the Saturday night after-party from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The official hospitality partner of Jazz’SAlive, the St. Anthony Hotel hotel sits along the south edge of Travis Park and offers sweeping views of the festival and southern skyline. Room bookings are available for Jazz’SAlive patrons who wish to complete their weekend of jazz with the ultimate downtown luxury accommodations, just a step away from the main stage and official after parties.

The KRTU Tiger Stage, located along Jefferson Street, will host a wealth of artists, including experimental jazz fusion group, Jamail; Three Swings & A Miss led by the smooth vocals, warm tones, and charming vintage vibes of Noelle Goforth; and instrumental seven-piece with heavy R&B and funk influences, The Blueprint.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation, in partnership with The City of San Antonio and Michelob Ultra, are presenting the City of San Antonio’s official jazz music festival.

