Announcing KSAT Insider VIP experience at KSAT Pigskin Classic

Experience the KSAT Pigskin Classic in style from the Alamodome press box.

Calling all KSAT Insider football fans — this is an exclusive invitation to join us and fellow high school football fans in the Alamodome press box during the first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic.

On Aug. 27, we’re hosting six local high schools for an exciting day of football. The triple header features matchups between Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan.

Consider cheering on your favorite team from the press box with a perfect centerfield view, KSAT swag, game day food and non-alcoholic beverages.

You’ll get to watch your selected game with other KSAT Insiders and your favorite KSAT personalities — and for an added bonus, take a trip up to the announcer’s booth to watch the action in progress.

[ Buy your VIP admission here. The price per person is $34.99 plus fees. ]

** You’re able to choose from three separate VIP experiences (one for each game) in the link above; after the end of your selected game, you’ll be directed to a reserved seating area in the Alamodome to enjoy the rest of the event.

These tickets are extremely limited so don’t delay your purchase.

See you on Aug. 27 🏈!

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will showcase six local high school football teams over three games in one day at the Alamodome.

The Aug. 27 event will feature Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan. Find tickets and other information at www.ksat.com/pigskin.

