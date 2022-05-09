How to buy a luxury suite for the KSAT Pigskin Classic at Alamodome

Are you a high school football fan?

Mark your calendar NOW for the KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday, August 27, at the Alamodome.

And if you’re a SUPERFAN, consider watching your favorite teams from the comfort of a Luxury Suite.

With the best views in the house, and Premium service, you won’t want to miss out on this fantastic opportunity at the inaugural event.

KSAT has a limited number of Alamodome Luxury Suites available for purchase for $1,500, plus tax.

The suite includes 16 complimentary game day tickets and VIP admission through KSAT Gate 8.

Food and beverage catering packages are available separately through the Alamodome Premium Suites Supervisor and must be booked by August 5, 2022.

→BUY YOUR SUITE HERE

A view from a luxury suite at the Alamodome. (Alamodome)

All Alamodome policies remain in effect during the KSAT Pigskin Classic, including the Clear Bag Policy. Familiarize yourself with facility rules before heading out for the day.

Stay for one game or call the suite home for the day, either way, book now, the suites are selling quickly!

A view of a luxury suite at the Alamodome. (Alamodome)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will showcase six local high school football teams over three games in one day at the Alamodome.

The August 27 event will feature Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan.

All activities for the entire day will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit ksat.com/big-game-coverage/ for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.

KSAT Pigskin Classic (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The day will start off with “Texas Eats” at 10:00 a.m., followed by “KSAT Pigskin Classic Gameday” hosted by KSAT 12 Sports′ Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez.

Then at 11:30 a.m., KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic kicks off with the first of three games, this one between Smithson Valley vs. Reagan. TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and Andy Skelton will call the game and provide color analysis.

At 2:30 p.m. KSAT 12′s Greg Simmons and David Sears will host post-game coverage and set viewers up for the second matchup between Judson vs. Johnson at 3:30 p.m. This game will be called by KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez and Ted Davis of TSP.

Following the second game, David Sears, Larry Ramirez and Greg Simmons will provide a post-game recap and will preview the third and final game between Steele vs. Brennan with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Steele vs. Brennan game will be called by TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and KSAT12′s Greg Simmons.

For their participation in the very first KSAT Pigskin Classic, some students from each school will receive scholarships from KSAT12 for their continuing education after high school.

There will also be a Texas Eats Festival in the HEB Outdoor Pavilion at the Alamodome, hosted by KSAT12′s “Texas Eats” host David Elder.

Sports fans who would like to attend the game(s) can purchase tickets directly through the schools participating in the Pigskin Classic, or at the Alamodome Box Office.

Mark your calendars for Aug. 27 when the first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic at the Alamodome will showcase Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; and Brennan vs. Steele.

Get news about KSAT events first by joining the free KSAT Insider membership program.