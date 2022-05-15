What to know before attending the KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

Six football teams from around San Antonio will be participating in the event, which is set to take place on Aug. 27.

Brennan, Johnson, Judson, Reagan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools will all be playing at the Pigskin Classic.

The first of three games in the Pigskin Classic will kick off at 11:30 a.m. All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

Schedule

11:30 a.m. - Kickoff for Smithson Valley vs. Reagan

2:30 p.m. - Postgame coverage with KSAT 12′s Greg Simmons and David Sears

3:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Judson vs. Johnson

6:30 p.m. - Postgame coverage with KSAT 12′s David Sears, Larry Ramirez and Greg Simmons

7:30 p.m. - Kickoff for Brennan vs. Steele

Tickets

General admission tickets are already on sale and can be purchased directly through the schools participating in the Pigskin Classic.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Alamodome Box Office starting Aug. 22 through game day. All sports fans ages 3 and older must have a ticket.

Tickets are good for all three games. Find tickets and other information at ksat.com/pigskin.

Parking

Alamodome parking is $20 per vehicle. Most major credit cards are accepted. Cash is no longer an option for paying to park.

Access to Alamodome parking can be found at the following:

Lot A - located off IH-37 North access road

Lot B - located off Cherry Street

Lot C - located off Cherry Street

Lot D - located off Tower of Americas Way and Montana Street

Lot A provides ADA-accessible parking and accessible drop-off/pick-up for people with disabilities.

Clear Bag Policy

The Alamodome Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Pigskin Classic.

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller

Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller

Medically Necessary Bags – required for medical equipment and accommodations, such as chilled medication, oxygen, lactation pump, etc. (Medication, such as pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc. that do not require a bag larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ should be brought in a bag that meets the above specifications.)

Diaper Bags – bag must be paired with a guardian and child, upon entry, and contain diaper-changing related items, such as diapers, wipes, etc. Diaper bags are not subject to the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ sizing.

Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic bags, over-sized totes, binocular cases, printed pattern plastic bags and folding chair bags are not allowed inside the Alamodome.

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security.

Prohibited Items

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security. The following list of items is prohibited and was provided directly from the Alamodome website.

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Ballons (helium, air filled or deflated)

Bottles, cans, and beverage containers of any kind*

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3″ when extended

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Chains (metal)

Costumes (dangerous in nature) including nunchucks, pitchforks, sling blades, axes, swords, whips, nooses, etc.)

Electronic Cigarettes

Firearms

Flasks

Inflatable objects (including footballs)

Knives or Multi Tools (pocketknives, switchblades, lock-blades, throwing stars, scissors)

Large Purses or Backpacks

Large Hats or Signs

Laser Pointers or Laser Pens

Mace (pepper or tear gas)

Noisemakers

Outside food or beverage*

Poles, sticks or rods of any kind

Posters and Signs

Sealed packages of any kind

Swords (Plastic, Metal)

Tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

Video Cameras/Recording Device (including GoPro devices)

*Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.