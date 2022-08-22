Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

Parktoberfest, celebrates San Antonio's German heritage with a free event at Koehler Pavilion, along the banks of the San Antonio River.

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest.

Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.

Emma is the reason visitors are allowed to drink on one side of the park, according to Brackenridge Park Conservancy. The land donation allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages on the west side of the San Antonio River and celebrated the beer garden that the Koehler’s operated.

Parktoberfest will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Koehler Pavilion.

Free craft beer samples will be available from local breweries and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Paleteria San Antonio, Hüftgold Food Truck, Schilo’s, Charm City SnoBalls, Southside Craft Soda, and Teka Molino Food Truck.

Live music will feature performances by the Beethoven Männerchor, The Dirty River Jazz Band and Johnny P and the Wiseguys.

Ad

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

The Koehler Pavilion is located at 3700 N. St. Mary’s Street in San Antonio, near the San Antonio Zoo.