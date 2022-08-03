City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is helping qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes through a Home Rehab program.

Funding can be used for foundation/structural concerns, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, and/or cooling repairs, water heater, and window or door improvements.

Applications can be submitted Aug. 8 through Sept. 19.

This year’s program is utilizing a portion of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehabilitation projects from the historic $1.2 billion 2022-2027 bond that was approved by voters on May 7.

The 2023 Home Rehab Application will be available online only, but the city is providing 14 outreach events to assist residents with applications and submissions.

Here is the schedule of Neighborhood & Housing Services Department Outreach Events:

August 9: Southside Lions Senior Center - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 3303 Pecan Valley Dr.

August 10: Mission Branch Library - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

August 15: District 5 Senior Center - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 2701 S. Presa

August 17: Las Palmas Library - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 515 Castroville Rd.

August 19: Normoyle Senior Center - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 700 Culberson

August 20: Las Palmas Library - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 515 Castroville Rd.

August 22: District 2 Senior Center - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 1751 S WW White Rd.

August 25: Carver Library 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 3350 E Commerce St.

August 29: Willie M Cortez Senior Center - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 5512 S.W. Military

September 1: Cortez Library - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 2803 Hunter Blvd.

September 7: Central Library - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 600 Soledad St.

September 15: Doris Griffin Senior Center - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 6167 NW Loop 410

September 16: Thousand Oaks Library - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 4618 Thousand Oaks

September 17: Carver Library - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 3350 E. Commerce St.

In order to be eligible for rehabilitation assistance, homeowners must meet the following requirements:

Reside in a single-family home within the city of San Antonio

All property owners listed on the deed must reside in the home

Income limitation of 80% or below of Area Median Income

Have a clear property title – lien issues and/or judgments not eligible

Have an active Homestead Exemption with Bexar County Appraisal District

Major Rehab/Owner-Occupied Rehab projects require homeowners to be current on property tax payments. Active deferrals are not eligible.

Reverse mortgages are not eligible

Have proof of Homeowner/Fire Insurance

The Area Median Income can be seen below. It’s updated annually by the Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Assistance is not on a first-come, first-serve basis, and all applications will be reviewed and scored utilizing an Equity Scoring Matrix to select residents, according to the city’s website.

The scoring matrix prioritizes homes located in in higher combined equity areas based on the City’s Equity Atlas Combined Score, seniors, residents with disabilities, and homeowners that have resided in their homes for longer periods of time, a press release states.

All online applications will require the following:

Driver’s License/Identification Card

Social Security Card

Proof of Income/Employment (most recent 6 paystubs)

3 months of Bank Statements (if an account exists)

Mortgage/Loan/Home Equity Statement (if applicable)

Please bring the required documentation if you plan to attend one of the city outreach events.

Applications will be available in both English and Spanish.

