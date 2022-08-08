2 free exhibits open at Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio

Art from Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s "The Euphoric Dance of the Unconquered Mind" exhibit.

SAN ANTONIO – The Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio has added two exhibits that show “the cultural and societal importance of the immigrant and indigenous experience,” according to the city’s Department of Arts & Culture.

The work from artists Leila Hernández and Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo will be on display at the gallery from Aug. 9 through Dec. 30. The gallery, located in Market Square, is free and open to the public.

A news release states that Hernández’s exhibit, “La Visa Negra 2.5: Tendiendo los Trapitos al Sol,” is made of recycled fabric. She used tapestries, quilts and paintings to show a “collection of narratives dealing with time, identity and place via the cultural crossover between South Texas and Northern Mexico,” the release states.

In Montelongo’s exhibit, “The Euphoric Dance of the Unconquered Mind,” she used oil paintings and mixed media to convey Mixika dancers.

She placed crops of her own photographs on canvas and applied paint with a palette knife.

Ad

“The vibrantly colored paintings celebrate mental liberation and honor our indigenous ancestors,” the release states.

Department Director Krystal Jones said the space “allows for multiple concepts and exhibitions to be explored at the same time.”

“The artists take different artistic approaches yet there is a connection in their roles as storytellers and educators,” she said. “Whether Leila’s recycled use of materials to create new artworks or Elizabeth’s exploration through brightly colored mixed media, both exhibits provide gallery visitors access to learn more about the cultural and societal importance of the immigrant and indigenous experience.”

The museum is open from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The opening reception is from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Art from Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s "The Euphoric Dance of the Unconquered Mind" exhibit. (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

Art from Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s "The Euphoric Dance of the Unconquered Mind" exhibit. (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

Art from Leila Hernández’s exhibition "La Visa Negra 2.5: Tendiendo los Trapitos al Sol." (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

Art from Leila Hernández’s exhibition "La Visa Negra 2.5: Tendiendo los Trapitos al Sol." (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

Art from Leila Hernández’s exhibition "La Visa Negra 2.5: Tendiendo los Trapitos al Sol." (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

Art from Leila Hernández’s exhibition "La Visa Negra 2.5: Tendiendo los Trapitos al Sol." (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

Read also: