SASpeakUp: Department of Arts & Culture asks for public opinion in Public Art projects

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture is asking the public for its opinion on placing public art throughout the city.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg shared the opportunity to participate in the project on social media on Saturday.

“Public art is engrained in San Antonio’s DNA and it’s clear to see how enriched our communities are because of it,” Nirenberg said. “San Antonians now have the opportunity to engage with The Department of Arts & Culture and share where they would like to see Public Arts projects installed.”

The project is associated with the 2022 to 2027 bond.

City officials will host meetings in-person and virtually to discuss the art additions, starting Tuesday and ending in September.

The meeting schedule is listed below:

Meeting 1 will be hosted virtually on August 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Meeting 2 will be hosted in-person at the McCreless Library on August 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Meeting 3 will be hosted in-person at the Great Northwest Library on August 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Meeting 4 will be hosted in-person at the Encino Library on September 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Meeting 5 will be hosted virtually on September 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to voice your opinion? Register for meetings HERE.

