Whataburger releases build-your-own burger boxes that feed 10 people

Whataburger is making it easier for people to order for Whatasized gatherings.

Last month, the San Antonio-based burger chain released a burger box that includes Whataburgers for 10 people, complete with condiments and fixings like lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles.

And it’s cheaper than one may think — the box is $45.99 without extras. A double meat Whataburger box is available for $59.99.

In true “Just like you like it” fashion, customers can add cheese, bacon, jalapenos or any other add-ons for an additional charge per burger.

Whataburger said it’s a “perfect” option for tailgates, parties, meetings or book clubs.

The boxes are available for purchase online at all locations, Whataburger said on Instagram.