Worker dies in New Braunfels trench accident, Comal County Sheriff's Office says

The Comal County Sheriff's Office in New Braunfels.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating what led up to the death of a man at a New Braunfels worksite.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the worksite just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gold Coast Drive.

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Upon their arrival, deputies said the man worked alongside a crew working on a trench at the location when an apparent “accident happened.”

The worker, who was later identified as Somerset resident Cornelio Martinez, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.

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