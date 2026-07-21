Man accuses off-duty ICE agent of assault after long-running neighborhood dispute turns violent

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is accused of assaulting his former neighbor after a lengthy dispute turned violent last month, San Antonio police records and cell phone camera footage show.

Agent Tim Harrison was captured on camera June 10 walking onto the driveway of a Northwest Side home belonging to the parents of Cody Sparks and then striking Sparks.

“He walked onto my property, eyes locked, ready to rumble, which I did not expect,” said Sparks.

Sparks said Harrison punched him twice in the head before he was able to tackle Harrison into the home’s garage door.

“From there I had no choice. I grabbed his testicles, and I squeezed them,” said Sparks.

Both men are heard in the recording yelling to people off camera to call 911.

Off-duty ICE Agent Tim Harrison is seen in cell phone video recorded June 10. (KSAT)

The door sustained structural damage, and more than a month after the incident, dried blood remains on the driveway.

An Animal Care Services report obtained by KSAT Investigates states Harrison was bitten on his leg by one of the family’s dogs and suffered four puncture wounds to his calf.

Harrison was treated at the scene by paramedics, the ACS report states.

‘We used to kind of be friends’

Sparks said he used to live at his parents’ home, but even after moving away, he returns almost daily to walk the family’s two dogs.

He said his relationship with Harrison turned sour about 18 months ago.

“We used to kind of be friends. We were neighbors,” said Sparks. “He likes to stop and intimidate me, so he’ll stop in the middle of the road whenever I’m walking.”

Sparks said he began to record his interactions with Harrison after Harrison spit on him.

In one incident, recorded by Sparks in May 2025, Harrison challenged Sparks to fight him in the street after accusing him of revving his engine at Harrison and Harrison’s child.

“Come on down, Cody. Mutual combat. I’m right here buddy,” Harrison is heard saying on the recorded video.

Harrison standing in the street in May 2025. (KSAT)

The argument came weeks after Sparks was arrested at a nearby residence for tampering with evidence and drug possession.

The tampering case was dismissed in February, and Sparks recently entered pretrial diversion in the drug case in hopes of completing the program and getting the charge removed from his record.

“You and your druggie buddies will be found again. I’ll make sure of it,” Harrison said in the May 2025 recording, as he appeared to reference Sparks’ legal issues.

The night of June 10, Sparks said he began recording Harrison after the man called Sparks a “pu***” and told him to “go get your mommy.”

The footage shows Harrison walk onto the driveway as Sparks repeatedly tells him not to come onto the property.

Officers called to the scene interviewed both Harrison and Sparks.

Harrison told the officers that he walked to the home to speak with Sparks’ mother and that Sparks approached him and “took a swing” at him.

The claim contradicts what was recorded on Sparks’ cell phone.

SAPD’s incident report states that the footage shows Harrison was the first to make physical contact.

Weeks after the fight, Harrison has not been criminally charged.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT the case remains under investigation.

“I feel that he feels he’s above the law, that he’s invincible and that he can do whatever he wants to anyone, even trespass and beat someone up on their own property,” said Sparks.

Sparks’ dog was required to be quarantined for 10 days after biting Harrison’s leg.

Sparks confirmed to KSAT that after the incident, he was contacted by ICE’s Office of Personal Responsibility.

Cody Sparks speaks with KSAT Investigates. (KSAT)

ICE officials have declined to say what, if any, action has been taken against Harrison since June 10.

An ICE spokeswoman told KSAT via email, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

A woman who answered the door at Harrison’s home spoke with KSAT at length but said she would need to consult with the family’s attorney before commenting on the record.

Since the start of 2025, SAPD has responded 19 times to incidents involving three neighboring homes on the same street: Harrison’s home, the home next door and Sparks’ parents’ home.

Ten of the incidents were for threats, disturbances and disturbances with neighbors.

SAPD earlier this month declined to release the incident reports from the disturbances, claiming in a letter to the Texas Attorney General that some of them are related to an ongoing criminal investigation while another one is related to a closed criminal investigation that did not end up going to court.