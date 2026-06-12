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BCSO to increase security presence at Frost Bank Center for Game 5 of NBA Finals, sheriff says

‘We are hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst,’ Salazar says

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office is increasing its security presence for Game 5 of the NBA Finals Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center.

Deputies were on site for Game 1 and Game 2 of the Finals. Salazar said there will be an increased number of deputies for Game 5.

“As opposed to the number of deputies we had there (Frost Bank Center) last week, we’ve absolutely got a lot more deputies working there this week,” Salazar said.

Deputies will also be escorting Knicks players to the Frost Bank Center and back to where they’re staying.

“We are going to take care of our Spurs; we are going to take care of any opposing teams that come,” the sheriff said.

Fans attending Game 5 should expect to see more deputies in and around the arena Saturday night.

“We are hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst,” Salazar said.

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