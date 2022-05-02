KSAT Insider Prize Wheel: Enter for a chance to spin and win on SA Live

Spinning the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel is a benefit exclusively for members of KSAT Insider.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form below? Open the web page in a new tab or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

With a catchy tune, shining lights and big-dollar prizes, the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel brings the thrill of a game show to SA Live every first Friday of the month at 1 p.m.

It also gives you, our station supporters, the opportunity to win big every month! See the form at the bottom of the article to enter for the next spin happening in July and watch all previous spins here.

July Sweepstakes Prizes

You’re now able to sign up for a chance to meet (virtually, for now) the magnetic SA Live co-hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage and spin the wheel.

Here’s what you could win:

A $2,000 gift card to Living Spaces

A $1000 gift card to Living Spaces

A photo with KSAT meteorologist Adam Caskey and a signed thermometer

A family four-pack of tickets to Celebrity FanFest

A KSAT Pigskin Classic VIP experience on Aug. 27 with Insider director’s chairs

July Sweepstakes Entry Form

Prize Wheel spins will be prerecorded and broadcast on SA Live. After being selected at random, contestants have 24 hours to confirm availability to join a Zoom call for the virtual spin on Wednesdays. See the full sweepstakes rules here.

Ad

One (1) contestant will be drawn at random for the July Prize Wheel Sweepstake on Monday, June 27. Only one (1) entry per person is allowed in the form below.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form below? Open the web page in a new tab by clicking here or email insiders@ksat.com for help.