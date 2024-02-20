KSAT Insider: Enter for a chance to win tickets to see WWE Monday Night RAW!

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

SAN ANTONIO – WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to the Frost Bank Center on March 4th and KSAT Insiders could win tickets to the show!

One (1) KSAT Insider will receive four (4) tickets to the event.

Monday Night RAW will feature wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Jey Oso and Ricochet!

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from 12 p.m. on Feb. 20, until Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. The winner will be randomly selected on Feb 28. You can read the official rules here.

