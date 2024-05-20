You could win a four-pack of tickets to the Brauntex Movie Theatre’s Summer Movie Series!

Summer is almost here! If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, going to the movie theater can be a great option. The Brauntex Movie Theatre in New Braunfels is hosting its summer movie series, and KSAT Insiders could win tickets!
One (1) lucky KSAT Insider will receive four tickets to the summer movie series, which includes the following movies:
- June 5 – The Wizard of Oz
- June 12 – Pinocchio
- June 19 – Alice In Wonderland
- June 26 – Mary Poppins
- July 10 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
- July 17 – The Goonies
- July 24 – Toy Story
- July 31 – Finding Nemo
To enter, fill out the entry form below.
The sweepstakes runs from May 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. until May 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. You can read the official rules here.
