You could win a four-pack of tickets to the Brauntex Movie Theatre’s Summer Movie Series!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Summer is almost here! If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, going to the movie theater can be a great option. The Brauntex Movie Theatre in New Braunfels is hosting its summer movie series, and KSAT Insiders could win tickets!

One (1) lucky KSAT Insider will receive four tickets to the summer movie series, which includes the following movies:

June 5 – The Wizard of Oz

June 12 – Pinocchio

June 19 – Alice In Wonderland

June 26 – Mary Poppins

July 10 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

July 17 – The Goonies

July 24 – Toy Story

July 31 – Finding Nemo

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from May 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. until May 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.