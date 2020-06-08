Terry Crews Responds After His Controversial 'Black Supremacy' Tweet Sparks Backlash

Terry Crews is speaking out after making a controversial statement. The 51-year-old actor sparked outrage on Sunday when he tweeted about how to defeat white supremacy amid nationwide protests following George Floyd's fatal arrest.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," he wrote. "Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Crews first responded to the ensuing backlash on Sunday after a social media user criticized his statement in a tweet.

"I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't," he wrote. "I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together -- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

He further addressed his initial statement on Monday, writing that everything he's said "comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people."

"I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other," Crews added. "I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you."

I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Watch the video below for more on Crews.

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT' Sneak Peek: Watch Terry Crews Compete In a Shirt Ripping Contest

'America's Got Talent': Inspirational Homeless Choir Earns Golden Buzzer From Tearful Terry Crews

Terry Crews Wants to Play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'