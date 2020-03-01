Bella Hadid Is Unrecognizable In Bleached Brows and Gothic Sky-High Wig for Latest Runway Show

Bella Hadid proved she's a versatile model.

The 23-year-old California native was unrecognizable while walking in the Haider Ackermann fall-winter show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Hadid stepped out in an all-black, long-sleeve and billowing pants ensemble. However, it was her bleached eyebrows and sky-high gothic black wig that turned heads.

Hadid wore little-to-no makeup, a nude lip and no accessories. Her dramatic wig also included short wispy bangs. A handful of other models also wore unique hairstyles and hair pieces. Among those sitting front row at the show were Timothée Chalamet and Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images

Though it was back to her brown brows shortly after. Hadid also strut her stuff at the Vivienne Westwood show, wearing two radical and over-the-top looks.

Peter White/Getty Images

Later that night, Gigi Hadid's younger sister was photographed leaving the Royal Monceau in Paris, wearing a total '90s-inspired pin-striped menswear ensemble.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

It's been a couple of busy weeks for the super model as she kicked off New York Fashion Week earlier this month. See more of Hadid's Fashion Week runway looks, in the gallery below:

